Deucha Pachami: One meeting of Mamata, the activists of Deucha Pachami took a big decision! Tangled up?

#Kolkata: After talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Deucha Pachami activists took up the stage for the time being. The protesters said so in a statement. They said, “The chief minister has said that he will accept all our demands. So the dharna stage was lifted. However, the movement is not being withdrawn, ”said Deucha Pachami protesters after a meeting with the chief minister on Wednesday. They took this decision after meeting among themselves on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has held direct talks with the agitators to cut the entanglement of the Deucha Pachami coal mine project. Last Wednesday, the Chief Minister had a meeting with the agitators for about forty minutes The Chief Minister listened patiently to the demands of the protesters. The Chief Secretary was also present at the meeting with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made it clear to the protesters that no one will be deprived while constructing the Deucha Pachami project, highlighting the positive aspects of the project.

Read more: Siliguri came to love minor, secretly got the picture, then? Mystery in Sikkim

A delegation of those still reluctant to give land for the Deucha Pachami project visited Navanne on Wednesday. The Chief Minister spoke to 9 of them In the 40-minute meeting, the agitators informed the Chief Minister about four points After the meeting with the Chief Minister, he also raised this issue on behalf of the agitators. At the end of the meeting, they said that their misconceptions about the project have been dispelled by talking directly to the Chief Minister They said that they would explain the same thing to the rest of the residents after returning to their village After that, the agitators will inform the administration of their decision They said to lift the dharna stage like that.

Read more: Honest pot or dishonest pot, who did Dilip Ghosh target in holy Boishakh?

The agitators have demanded the Chief Minister to withdraw the false charges against those who are reluctant to give land. They welcomed the initiative of the Chief Minister According to official sources, a total of 3400 acres of land is required for the Deucha Pachami project About four and a half thousand families live in the area where the project is to be developed Of these, 1906 people have given permission to give land Out of 3400 acres, 1000 acres of land is in the hands of the government With the consent of the zamindars, it was possible to get 756.17 acres of land The state government is hopeful that the rest of the land will be handed over to the protesters after the dharna stage was withdrawn after a meeting with the chief minister on Wednesday.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 15, 2022, 10:57 IST

Tags: Deucha Pachami, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal news