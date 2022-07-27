Menu
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Dev on Partha Chatterjee: ‘Wouldn’t do anything that would bring bad name’, Dev cautions on Partha-Arpita scandal

#Kolkata: He is a Trinamool Congress MP. At the same time, he is a star actor of Bengali film industry. He will be a popular personality. Recently MP and actor Dev opened up about Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. While not naming anyone directly, Dev’s comments are clear that he is careful as a party worker and actor. I am also confident that you will not be able to erase this incident in any way in your team and acting world. (Dev on Partha Chatterjee)

“Whatever I say in such a heated situation will create controversy. So only those who are associated with this activity can give the right answer. Actually what is the issue and I think personally or my only responsibility as an MP or as a member of the party is that for me, May the name of the party never be tarnished. I will never do anything that will bring my party into disrepute.’

Read more: I know many of your houses have been raided, don’t be afraid: Mamta

Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s name was heard after it came to light, she is associated with the Bengali film industry. He also worked in movies and serials. Actor Dev also expressed his thoughts in this regard. Dev says, ‘And as an actor, I think one can never smear the industry. Prosenjit-jit will all agree with me on this.’

Read more: ‘Ranveer Singh’s Buttock Is Now A National Issue!’, Live Show With Guests From Hese Khoon Chanchalika, Watch

Deb further claims, ‘everywhere there are people of different mindsets. One can never point the finger at the whole industry if someone commits a crime. And everyone should be aware of his actions. The industry he works in or the political party he belongs to should never be tarnished. It should be the responsibility of everyone as a conscious citizen.’

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

Tags: Actor Dev, Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee



