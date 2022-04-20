Development – Politics should be different, Governor’s message despite praising CM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal will reach the pinnacle of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee The governor also demanded that the gap between East India and the western part of the country in terms of development be bridged under the able leadership of Mamata Banerjee. At the same time, the governor suggested that the state government should work in coordination with the central government In this way, the Governor praised the Chief Minister from the platform of the World Bengal Trade Conference.

The clash between the Chief Minister and the state government on various issues ranging from state law and order is nothing new. At the beginning of his speech, however, the governor demanded, “When I speak out, I think of the good of the state.” Political circles seem to have indirectly conveyed the message to the Chief Minister by mentioning that the opinion of others should also be given importance. At the same time, in the interest of development, the governor has been advised to rise above politics and take everyone with him.

Read more: Money in the hands of 5 lakh women today, Lakshmi’s treasure in the center of attraction of industrial conferences

Apart from this, the Governor has given a positive message about the state and the state government in front of the representatives of the country and abroad. He was also heard praising the Chief Minister for successfully organizing the World Bengal Trade Conference in the aftermath of Corona Atimari. Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “This is the first time that such a large scale event is being held in Kolkata at this difficult time The initiative of the Chief Minister should be applauded for that.

Read more: Mamta’s face on the huge hoarding, Dilip Ghosh taking pictures, what is happening in Newtown at 7 am?

In front of the investors, the Governor pointed out the huge potential of the state’s tourism industry At the same time, the governor said investing in sectors like food processing and agriculture would be profitable in the state. The Governor hoped that the discussions with the representatives of industry and commerce from home and abroad would definitely be a boon for the state in the near future.

However, the Governor has repeatedly mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on this day He also reminded that the Prime Minister has been focusing on the development of East India since he came to power in 2014. At the same time, however, the Governor praised the Chief Minister and said that he was experienced and mature

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 20, 2022, 13:13 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee