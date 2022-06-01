Dharmatala hotel in the spotlight in the investigation of KK’s death! Forensic team arrives, Scientific Wing of Police – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Luxury hotel 7 in Dharmatala under investigation in the investigation of KK’s death After performing on Nazrul Mancha, the artist felt sick when he returned to this hotel in Dharmatala It is also reported that the cake fell inside the hotel After that he was taken to CMRI hospital

Police have registered a case of unnatural death at New Market Police Station in connection with the death of KK Kolkata Police Joint CP Crime Murlidhar Sharma and DC Central Rupesh Kumar arrived at the hotel in Dharmatala this morning. Police officials also spoke to those who were on duty at the hotel at the time of the incident yesterday Exactly what happened, how the artist fell, all this information is known to the police officers Besides, the police are also examining the CCTV footage of the hotel

Apart from this, the scientific wing and forensic experts of Kolkata Police have also reached the hotel at Dharmatala. They will collect samples from the place where the cake fell in the hotel

According to police sources, if the family members want to lodge a complaint after seeing the preliminary autopsy report, action will be taken accordingly. KK’s family members reached Kolkata this morning The body will be handed over to the artist’s family after an autopsy at SSKM Hospital

