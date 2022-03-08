Dharmatala procession from Maulali on International Working Women’s Day, multiple demands raised – News18 Bangla

March 8, 2022

Dharmatala procession from Maulali on International Working Women's Day, multiple demands raised

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: On the occasion of International Working Women’s Day, a number of women’s rights and human rights organizations took part in a procession from Maulali to Dharmatala in Kolkata. The procession reached Dharmatala after the program started at 1 pm on Tuesday. Numerous people took part in the procession. After the procession, a stage was set up at Dharmatala and several cultural programs were also held.

A total of 14 demands were raised from the joint platform of these organizations on Tuesday. They range from demanding protection of women from sexual harassment in the workplace, to equal pay for unorganized women, and guarantees of maternity benefits. Demands for resistance to the Trans Bill also arose, as did the safety of sex workers.

According to the organizers, working women, sex workers and people of marginalized sex walked the streets together on the occasion of the first International Working Women’s Day. They walked side by side in the fight for equal rights against patriarchy.

