Dharmatalatei return to the rally on July 21? Tomorrow’s preparatory meeting of Trinamool – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: July 21 is Trinamool Martyrs’ Day. On that occasion, the Trinamool top leadership called a preparatory meeting at Trinamool Bhaban on Friday. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay and party state president Subrata Bokshi (TMC 21 July) will hold a meeting with the party’s organizational leader, district Trinamool president, MPs and selected MLAs.

Due to the epidemic, the rally on July 21, 2020 and 2021 was held through virtual medium. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee addressed the leaders and workers from her residence in Kalighat. Which was broadcast on the team’s social media accounts. Leaders in each block were instructed to hold hearings of Mamata’s speeches. Apart from this, the Trinamool leadership had arranged to send leaders to states like Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to hear Mamata’s speech on July 21.

Read more-The digital rights of IPL are now in the hands of Viacom18, will Disney + Hotstar be able to bear the loss?

After the massive results in the 2021 state assembly polls, it was expected that there would be large-scale rallies. But it did not happen due to hyperthermia. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this year. So it is assumed that this assembly will be on a large scale. At the moment, the Trinamool Congress is one of the main political parties in the country opposing the BJP. So before the panchayat elections in the state next year, the aim of the workers from this rally is to see what message Mamata Banerjee gives.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said that Martyrs’ Day on July 21 is a very important occasion for the grassroots. On this day, the Trinamool remembers their 13 heroic martyrs who were victims of political violence in 1993. On this day, the team pays homage to the death of their hero every year. Mamata Banerjee called for a general election campaign in 1993 to demand illustrated voter ID cards to bring transparency in the electoral process. At that time she was the leader of the Youth Congress in West Bengal.

Read more– Huge investment in digital platforms! Big win for Viacom 18

On July 21, 1993, several thousand Congress workers took to the streets. Allegedly, the procession was fired indiscriminately. It is alleged that 13 Congress workers were killed. Mamata Banerjee formed the Trinamool Congress in 1996. Since then, Trinamool has been observing July 21 as Martyr’s Day every year.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: June 16, 2022, 09:08 IST

Tags: AITMC