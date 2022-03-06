Diamond Harbor student is going to get her Admit Card finally with the help of MP Abhishek Banerjee | MP Abhishek Banerjee – News18 Bangla

# Diamond Harbor: The administration was shaken after the news of non-admission of Madhyamik 2022 in Basuldanga of Diamond Harbor was spread in the media. Finally, Mirzana Khatun is going to sit for the secondary examination. The school has assured that the admission will be handed over to him at 7.30 pm on Sunday.

It is learned that after the incident of non-receipt of Admit card of Madhyamik 2022 was reported in the media, SDPO Mitun Kumar Dey of Diamond Harbor went to the house of the student. The matter was later reported to MP Abhishek Banerjee. Diamond Harbor MP Abhishek Banerjee then mediated. He himself talked to the education minister and arranged for the student to be admitted.

Meanwhile, the student and her family, a student of Diamond Harbor Basuldanga, responded by getting assurance to give the secondary examination (Madhyamik 2022). According to the family, the student Mirzana had spoken to MP Abhishek Banerjee on the phone. The MP said that the student will get the admission in the evening.

Mirzana Khatun, a secondary school student from Basuldanga area in Diamond Harbor No. 1 block of South 24 Parganas, committed suicide as she could not pass the secondary examination at night. Although she survived the family’s activities, Mirzana was skeptical about the test. The impoverished family was worried about how the girl would take the test at night. Area MP Abhishek Banerjee came and stood beside him.

The student was studying in Diamond Harbor Girls School. Despite giving all the school exams, the school authorities said that his admission did not come because he did not sign the form. Since then, the school authorities have been contacted repeatedly but the school has not cooperated in any way.

Not only that, the allegation is that the student was intimidated and the bond was written. Besides, it was informed not to inform anyone about this matter. And in that mental depression, the student chose the path of suicide by hanging herself last night.

Photo and report: Anisuddin

