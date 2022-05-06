Didi is a Bengali, so according to the Bengalis, she talks about feeding curd-rasgolla, Saurabh in the context of Shah – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the house of former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Though he remained silent after the news came on Thursday, Saurabh gave a detailed response to Amit Shah’s visit in front of reporters on Friday. When it comes up there is also the issue of curd rasgolla. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee said that Amit Shah was going to Saurabh’s house after the first party meeting at the new party headquarters in Bandyopadhyay. That issue also came up in front of the journalists on that day. In it, Saurabh said, “Didi is a Bengali, so according to the Bengalis, he has said to feed the guests by following the rules of entertaining them.”

Journalists first asked Saurabh that Amit Shah was sure to come to his house. Saurabh said, “Yes, he will come. Dinner has been arranged. Amit Shah has accepted the invitation.” Come in the evening. After that the question arose, for what reason will Shah come? Sourav said, a lot of talk, but the real thing is, my long conversation with him. Since 2006. Also seen during the game, but not so much. Because, I used to live outside a lot. This time he will be seen, nothing more.

After that came the issue of curd-rasgolla. Sourav said, “Didi Bangali, the way Bengalis entertain a guest, he has asked them to entertain him.” But what is at dinner, what is on the menu. “I still don’t know,” said Sourav. I just know he eats vegetarian. After that, the journalists again asked the reason for this meeting. Sourav said again, I have a long conversation with him. I worked with his son. We haven’t talked like that before, so this time it will be.

