Didimani was Mamata, this time the English medium is that school in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 62A, Kansaripara Road 8 Manmathanath Nandan Boys and Girls School 7 is located at this address in Bhabanipur area While there is no difference with the other five primary schools in Kolkata, the name of the Chief Minister of the state is associated with this school. This is because Mamata Banerjee taught at this school for several years in the 1970s and 80s.

The fact that the present Chief Minister of the state once taught, is perhaps unknown to many But the chief minister’s name is associated with the school, which has been in a state of disrepair for the past few years The number of students was decreasing to 7 The eyes of the promoters also fell Finally, Papia Singh, a local Trinamool councilor in Kolkata, sent a proposal to the education department to renovate the school. School renovation work has finally started This time the English medium is the school with the name of the Chief Minister

Read more: Arriving in Delhi, Mamata met with Power! The Congress and the Left are also coming on Wednesday

The locals are also happy with the renovation of the school Among them are 8 former students of the Chief Minister Rajen Roy, a former student of the Chief Minister, said, ‘He used to teach very well He used to teach everything back and forth At that time, of course, it was not so strict Now he is ruling the state with power. According to Rajen Babu, Didi Mamata did not scold the students very much.

Waiting for the renovation work to be completed After that, Manmathanath Nandan Boys and Girls School will make a new appearance. The students of the school can proudly say that at one time the Chief Minister of the state taught in their school

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 14, 2022, 17:55 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee