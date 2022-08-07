Dietary Guide for Nursing Mothers from Fortis

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Breast milk is always suitable for the baby. There are still a lot of misinformation and myths about its importance and significance. Besides the challenges faced related to breastfeeding, new mothers often face a lot of concerns regarding their diet and how the food they consume will affect their breast milk and its formation. This might lead to worries about what food items must be avoided to prevent digestive problems or allergies in the newborn baby. Dr. Rajesh Kr Singh, Paediatrics & Paediatric Surgery, Fortis Hospital authored some guidelines for new nursing mothers.

A mother’s body knows the kind of nutrition the baby requires at every stage, so it is modified accordingly. For a new mother, the focus should be on maintaining a good and balanced diet rather than specific food items. Some essential items that should be included in the diet.

According to Dr. Rajesh Kr Singh, the diet includes cereals such as Wheat, Bajra, Jowar, pulses such as moong dal, arhar dal , masoor dal, Rajma, dairy products like milk, paneer, and curds. Fruits and vegetables which are readily available seasonally should be consumed and there is no need for exotic ones. Dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek, and others like cauliflower, carrots, pumpkins, and tomatoes are highly prescribed. He further emphasizes that an excellent dietary choice would be nuts and seeds, including almonds, walnuts, sesame seeds (Til) and ragi. Nursing mothers should be sure to add healthy fats like coconut, eggs and full-fat curd. Fibre-rich starches like potatoes, sweet potatoes, and beans are good options. A liberal intake of fluids is equally important as the production of milk is largely dependent on the number of fluids a nursing mother consumes daily. They should have at least four liters of fluid, daily during lactation, including juices, soups, dals, buttermilk, etc. In addition to the above nutrients, one must also include foods like almonds, fenugreek (methi), garlic, oats, and garden cress seed (Halim) to stimulate the production of breast milk. These foods are called galactagogues and they enhance the production of breast milk.

While enjoying one’s favorite food is acceptable, it is recommended to stay away from a few

things to prevent health issues. Some of the food items that should be avoided include

excessive caffeine. Dr Rajesh Kr Singh suggests that one and two cups of coffee are allowed while breastfeeding, but it should be under 300 milligrams. Consuming too much coffee might make the mother and the baby fidgety, irritable and sleepless. Consuming limited amounts of alcohol after pregnancy is okay, but it is always better to be cautious. If one needs to drink, they should make sure to drink after the nursing of the baby. One should also ensure to wait for at least two hours after drinking to nurse the baby. Processed foods are high in trans fats and have very high levels of sugar, salt, and fat, and hence, should be consumed in moderation.

Eating a variety of nutrient-dense whole foods are critical for a new mother for their infant’s health. Choosing foods rich in nutrients will go a long way in ensuring that they get all the macro and micronutrients required for a good and healthy life.