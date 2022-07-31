Different programs are being done by the Left Congress, what is the joint movement just a matter of words! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Congress proposed to give a call to the CPM for a joint movement to raise the bar of agitation in support of the job seekers. CPM welcomed that proposal of Congress. But its reflection in the workplace is still not met.

Two large rallies were held last week by these two parties in support of the job aspirants. Leftists held three marches in Kolkata on July 27. The direction of these three processions from Howrah, Sealdah and Park Circus was towards the foot of the Gandhi statue. Where the job seekers have been staying for 500 days. Leaders like CPM State Secretary Mohammad Salim, party central committee member Sujan Chakraborty held a meeting there.

Earlier, a delegation of State Left Front led by Left Front Chairman Biman Basu came to meet the job aspirants at the foot of Gandhi statue, along with State Secretary of CPI Swapan Banerjee, State Secretary of Forward Block Naren Chattopadhyay. On July 30, Pradesh Congress President Adhir Chowdhury marched in support of the job candidates from the Pradesh Congress office. But both the marches were their own programs of these two parties or fronts.

Pradesh Congress President Adhir Chowdhury went there on July 13. He called upon the Left to expand the scope of this movement. He said, “We are with this movement. Not only politically but also personally, as a public representative, as a citizen, I am with this movement. But in this movement, I appeal to like-minded parties to move together. Especially if the left starts this movement, I I am saying with responsibility that I will support this movement in every way.”

CPM State Secretary Mohammad Salim welcomed this speech of Adhir Chowdhury. He said, “I welcome Adhirbabu’s statement. Those who have been appointed in various departments have been looted. Along with this, I am calling for a joint movement by taking all the casuals and contractors together.”

A section of political experts thought that these two parties would soon be seen together again. The leadership of the two parties will be seen raising a tone together against the ruling parties of the state and the centre. But that is not happening very fast as indicated by these two separate programs

