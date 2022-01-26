Digha-Ranchi train tour is more comfortable now – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Whether the sea city is Digha or Ranchi. From now on the train tour is going to be more comfortable. The old ICF coach is moving. New technology LHB coach (Digha-Ranchi Train) took place.

According to railway sources, LHB bogies have been added to the Up and Down Howrah-Digha Tamralipta Express from January 25. Earlier, the same bogie was added to Howrah-Purulia Express from January 24. On the same day the same facility started up and down Howrah-Ranchi Express (Howrah-Ranchi Express). The Howrah-Ranchi Intercity Express will run with LHB bogies from January 26, the day of Republic Day.

Rail is increasing the comfort of traveling on the popular Tamralipta Express to Digha. From now on, the Tamralipta Express will travel from Howrah to Digha in the bogies of Rajdhani Express. Not only sound education but his alertness and dedication too are most required.

Eastern Railway is one of the busiest zones of Indian Railways. Howrah-Sealdah-Asansol division which is one of the busiest divisions of Eastern Railway. According to Eastern Railway sources, ICF coaches have 56%. In terms of numbers, Eastern Railway has 91 ICF racks. LHB coaches have 42%. Judging by the number, there are 75 racks. Each rack set has an average of 20 coaches. Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, said, “We are giving priority to changing coaches on long distance trains. All coaches will be replaced step by step. However, we are keeping an eye on all kinds of maintenance of ICF coaches.”

On the other hand, South Eastern Railway started the process of changing coaches. It was decided to change the coaches of 6 trains plying from the state. ICF coaches are moving Tamralipta Express, Howrah-Purulia Express, Howrah-Ranchi Express. The coaches have been changing since this month. According to South Eastern Railway sources, they have 1260 ICF coaches. On the other hand, there are 1650 LHB coaches. According to South Eastern Railway, all other coaches will be given LHB in the coming days.

However, according to railway sources, it is difficult to divide LHB coaches into 16 zones according to production. Apart from this, the demand for any coach is high considering the number of passengers. Accordingly, coaches are being given to all zones of Indian Railways. In this case, the coach management is going to be a big factor.

