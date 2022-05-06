Dilip Ghosh | Amit Shah: Why is Amit Shah going to Sourav’s house? The speculation started with Dilip Ghosh’s comment

#Kolkata: Amit Shah will visit BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s house. The Union Home Minister’s visit on Friday has sparked a stir in state politics. Sourav-Jaya Dona Gangopadhyay will also perform a dance at Amit Shah’s function at the Victoria Memorial before going to ‘Maharaj’s’ house. According to BJP sources, opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta may accompany Amit Shah to Sourav’s house. But on Friday morning, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh’s remarks sparked speculation that the Union Home Minister was going to Saurabh’s house at all.

What did Dilip Ghosh say? Asked about the possibility of Amit Shah going to Sourav’s house, he said, “We don’t have any news. If he (Amit Shah) goes, he will go personally. He will go to know what the society needs, talking to eminent people, these are known. That is the tradition of our party. “

Read more: What happened to the woman in the closed room! Newtown panicked at seven o’clock

Incidentally, rumors were rife that Sourav Ganguly could be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls. There were also rumors that Saurabh had been approached from inside by the BJP. However, at that time, Maharaj gave more priority to managing the administrative responsibilities of cricket than active politics. He has kept himself away from politics. But whether it is the BJP government at the center or the grassroots government in the state, the former India captain has good relations with the two governments. A few days ago, he went to Navanne for an IPL match in Eden and had a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This time, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and top leader of the Padma Shibir, will visit the BCCI President for a state dinner.

Read more: Mysterious death of BJP worker, Amit Shah going to Arjun Chaurasia’s house after landing in Kolkata

Police have already been posting in front of Sourav’s house in Behala since morning. No car is allowed in the lane of the house. Security has been tight since morning. It is reported that Saurabh will also attend the Victoria ceremony in the afternoon. In that case, there is a strong possibility that he will return to his own home with Amit Shah.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 06, 2022, 11:06 IST

Tags: Amit Shah, Dilip Ghosh, Sourav Ganguly