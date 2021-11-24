Dilip Ghosh and Sukanta Majumdar: ‘Begging’ to Dilip Ghosh, ‘Welcome’ to Sukanta Majumdar! All eyes are on Delhi

#Kolkata: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh slammed Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi. He claimed that Mamata could not run the state. So he went to Delhi to beg from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dilip Ghosh had made such a comment earlier too. But BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar did not agree with the BJP’s all-India co-president’s remarks. Instead, he sees Mamata Banerjee’s visit as a ‘courtesy within a democratic framework’.

Going to Delhi, Mamata has joined the grassroots one after another. The BJP, however, said that earlier in Assam and Delhi, the Trinamool candidates had their bails confiscated. And this time, nothing will happen to the opposition leaders he is meeting and joining. Geruya Shibir has also mocked the call to form an anti-BJP front.

Dilip Ghosh scoffed at Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi and meeting with the Prime Minister. He says there is no money to run the state. So the Chief Minister went to Modi to beg. However, BJP state president Sukant Majumder said, “Mamata Banerjee can only meet the country’s prime minister as a chief minister. This is a courtesy to the democratic structure of a country like India. We welcome his move. However, if he wants money when he comes to Delhi, it is the practice of the Chief Minister. You will definitely want it again. “

On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon. According to Trinamool sources, the meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi at 5 pm. Earlier, the state BJP had slammed the chief minister’s meeting.