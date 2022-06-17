Dilip Ghosh: ‘Being deliberately targeted’, Dilip Ghosh made an explosive claim about Agnipath!

#Kolkata: This time, Dilip Ghosh, the BJP’s all-India co-president, opened his mouth about ‘Agnipath’. Before leaving Kolkata for Mizoram, Dilip Ghosh opened his mouth at the airport. He said that there was a nationwide protest against Agnipath, whether it was Nupur Sharma or something else. There is no chance of opposing Modiji, so the BJP-ruled states have been targeted that the project has been brought. It is a matter of history. The young people who have taken to the streets are not fully understood or are being provoked without anyone understanding them. “

Dilip added, “They are doing this kind of fire, when they realize that the army job is going to be closed, or those who got the job will be permanent, they will get all kinds of training to be established in life.”

Read more: What I see in the bag! Then the whole Champahati was startled

Meanwhile, regarding the protest in front of Union Minister Shantanu Tagore’s house, Dilip Ghosh said, “Our MPs and ministers are being targeted. This is being done deliberately to keep the government busy. The young men who have done all this are cold-blooded thinkers. “

Read more: How deadly! The couple’s body was hanging from the tree, the whole belboni was startled

The state has a strict attitude towards health partners. In this context, the BJP’s all-India co-president said, “There is no point in not giving money. Future teachers have tried to commit suicide by hanging themselves with ropes around their necks. They have been swearing year after year. Should be reassured. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 17, 2022, 17:59 IST

Tags: Agneepath, Dilip Ghosh