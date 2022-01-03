Dilip Ghosh: ‘Decrease costs, increase relationships’, Trinamool is following BJP! Explosive Dilip Ghosh

#Kolkata: Strict restrictions resumed in the state on Monday amid fears of a third wave of corona. And in this situation, Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Tripura from the Corona situation in the state, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh opened his mouth on various issues. BJP All India Co-President Dilip Ghosh paid a morning visit to Newtown Ecopark as usual. There he responded to multiple issues.

1) Regarding the partial strict ban in the state, Dilip Ghosh said:

The government will do the same. It is true that the economy has to survive. But it is a matter of concern if there is more transmission from there to save the economy. Now there will be a week of observation where the situation is going. The kind of crowds that centered around Christmas or New Year’s are everywhere, it’s a cause for fear. But experts wonder what should be done.

2) Dilip Ghosh said about the upcoming pre-poll in Corona Abe:

Kovid did not grow in West Bengal when the assembly elections were going on. Kovid was growing in Maharashtra, Delhi and elections were taking place here. Then there was shouting, stop, then TMC thought I would lose. And now when 20% -30% vote in booths, the government is not able to do it together. Because the vote will be looted. So one by one they are voting in the municipality. Why not together? Then there would be no tension. I don’t know how the vote will be possible if more covid grows in 10-15 days. And the remaining 115 municipalities will fall into the water. We wanted all the elections to be held together. But political gain is being taken. If this is the case then the election should be stopped.

3) Dilip Ghosh said about Abhishek’s worship at the temple in Tripura and eating at the worker’s house:

Following the BJP. Whose tradition of going to the temple? BJP. They think it should be done. I used to go to the mosque for so long, but it was not happening. So started going to the temple. We have made the district smaller. They have done the same by following the BJP. We have started giving food to the workers at home, they have also started doing it. Our staff is always fed at home. It also reduces costs and increases relationships. It is in our reform. It is Indian tradition to welcome the guest. It should not be used for political purposes.

4. Regarding vaccination of 15-16 year olds, Dilip Ghosh said:

It is not in the hands of the government. It is not possible for children to be vaccinated unless directed by an expert. This is a sensitive issue. Has started in various developed countries. There is still disagreement about vaccinating children.