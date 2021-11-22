Dilip Ghosh: Demo is like that! What happens when the ‘game starts’? Dilip Ghosh in fear

#Kolkata: Trinamool youth president Saini Ghosh has been arrested in Tripura. However, apart from that reason, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had a pre-arranged program in Tripura on Monday. But the arrest of Saini has caused a stir. However, Abhishek boarded a flight to Tripura on Monday morning amid political turmoil over grassroots propaganda in Agartala. Though the Tripura police initially canceled the inauguration procession, they said on the same day that the Trinamool leader could hold a small street rally. In this situation, in the wake of Trinamool’s allegations, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh slammed the Trinamool.

Dilip has supported the Tripura police in the case of Saini’s arrest. In his words, “OK, the Chief Minister’s meeting says the game will be! What makes you so daring. They thought it was the police in Diamond Harbor. There should be a case in his name. I have been attacked so much, why are you bothering to slap the limestone leaders? “Dilip Ghosh said sarcastically.” I don’t know what will happen when the game starts in Tripura.

In the context of not allowing the procession of the inauguration, Dilip added, “We are not allowed to march here either. The game is played, but the procession is not allowed. Just started. Their MPs go everywhere, many are now canceling tickets. Think about it, this treatment doesn’t work in Goa either. “

Dilip Ghosh also taunted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, “Decide where he will go. Goa, Tripura will be Bengali, people will not give that opportunity.

Dilip Ghosh also brought up the issue of Tripura in the case of murder of Trinamool leader in Jalpaiguri. In his words, “He has come to Tripura to say, if you hit one, you will hit five. This time the body must be read. All evils are at the grassroots. So many people are going to Tripura, no one says. How stupid they are, they are doing Facebook live again. “