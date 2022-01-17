Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh can hear ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in the grassroots! What happened suddenly?

Kolkata: BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh’s daily routine is to visit Newtown Ecopark in the morning. There, the BJP’s all-India co-president responded to various issues. Otherwise it is still today. Let’s see what Dilip Babu’s reaction is …

In the context of Madan Mitra …

On Sunday, Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra said on social media, where will they go to complain to the party? If you go to Trinamool Bhavan, only Subrata Bokshi can be found, and no one else. In this context, Dilip Ghosh said, “Madan Da has spoken his mind after a long time. He is an old politician, he has seen many ups and downs, he has suffered a lot. He had a chance to speak his mind, I want a place to speak. There is no point in calling Subrata Bokshi by his name. It is the same thing to say in front of him and in front of a tree. That is why their general minister has said, they can’t find out who will say where. It is true that the power center at TMC is slowly moving away. And many can’t stand that. I don’t know where to give pujota. That’s the problem. “

In the context of Kalyan Banerjee …

Dilip Ghosh said, “What Kalyan Bandyopadhyay has said is his own language or factionalism has started among them again. I did not research it. But Kalyan Banerjee has also spoken his mind. It is good that Modiji was talking about his mind alone, now many people are getting a chance to listen to his mind.

Why Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee herself is not saying anything directly to Kalyan Banerjee. Dilip Ghosh said about this ….

As I said, the power center is moving. The grip of the leader is decreasing in the government and the party. Just as Somen Babu (Somen Mitra) was removed from Diamond Harbor and a nephew was made MP, the same thing may happen in the next election in Srirampur. And that ‘strong push takes it slowly’. Kalyan Da understands, so he is giving the signal from the beginning.

Dilip Ghosh said about Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Goa today ….

” It feels good to visit Goa in winter. There is a beautiful environment. The country is inhabited by foreigners. Trying to go many times. But there is no benefit in going. I don’t know if there is anyone to receive him. “

Dilip Ghosh said in the debate on the omission of Bengal tablo on Republic Day ….

It is a fashion of the West Bengal government to create controversy over tablo every year. It is their fashion to create controversy in all matters. It is a fashion to confuse the mind by diverting people from the real problem. There is a committee in Delhi, they decide. Talking to them should be done with information from the beginning. They want debate, they don’t want work.

It is learned that Matuara is joining the movement with CAA. In this context Dilip Ghosh said …..

Not only Matua, but in West Bengal, I think there are around three crore people from East Bengal who will get citizenship if they are CAA. And that is why the Prime Minister has done it. The BJP has done half the work, half the rest. If the environmental conditions are favorable, it will do the same. And the BJP can do it. For this Matuara has come to believe in BJP. Voted. I say be patient. It took seventy years, seventy-five years to do CAA. One and a half years is not a big event, all those who are sitting in our time hoping, will get citizenship.