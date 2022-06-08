Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh got a phone call, that is the excitement! Indications of increased power again?

#Kolkata: Phone call to Dilip Ghosh from the office of BJP All India President JP Naddar. Calls were also made from the BJP’s central office in Delhi. Sources said that Dilip Ghosh was called before he arrived in the state for a two-day visit.

According to BJP sources, Dilip Ghosh was called to stay with JP Naddar and request him to take part in all the programs. He was informed that his stay with Nadda G as the All India Co-President was part of the party’s etiquette. Despite that, the center informed him. Not only being present, Dilip Ghosh will also address the State Executive Meeting, Booth Empowerment Meeting of the Mandal Presidents as a former State President and All India Co-President.

Read more: The Aircraft Museum in Newtown is set to open today

Incidentally, BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh has been given charge of eight states. As a result, he has to concentrate more on organization work outside Bengal. And the responsibility of Bengal will be handled by Sukanta Majumder and Shuvendu Adhikari. Although this situation is a bit, Dilip Babu is embarrassed. However, he also got new responsibilities.

Read more: Whether Mukul Roy’s MLA post will be dismissed or not, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly can make the final decision today

At the same time, in a tone of challenge to his opposition camp within the party, Dilip said, “Their wish has been fulfilled. I am not in charge of Bengal. Now show the party victory. Get 40 percent of the vote. If I get 40 percent votes, I will accept their words. If not, I think they have set the stage to damage the BJP with the Trinamool. ” But after the success, why was he removed from the responsibility of Bengal? Dilip Babu said, “Those who have experience have been given the responsibility. In this difficult situation, I have been given the responsibility.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 08, 2022, 13:34 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal news