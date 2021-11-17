Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh made noise in the assembly! All eyes turned to Firhad-Malay’s house

#Kolkata: BJP’s former state president and current all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh is a surprise! According to him, political ‘Tarika’ is often the subject of controversy. Although he did not move from his position. It was Dilip Ghosh who made a fuss in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. BJP MLAs, led by opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, demanded reduction of petroleum tax in the assembly on Wednesday. They also do walkouts. But then Dilip Ghosh reached the assembly and went to the house of state transport minister Firhad Hakim. After spending some time there, he went to the house of Law Minister Malay Ghatak.

Dilip Ghosh in the house of two ministers of state in the assembly! As soon as this news was spread, there was a commotion in the assembly premises. The media became crowded in those two rooms. Why this meeting? Dilip Ghosh claimed that the whole matter was a courtesy call. He also clarified that he has visited this house many times in the past. Addressing the media, he said, “I have been to this house many times. I talk to everyone, just like before. You (the media) can be wonderful, I’m not. “

Read more: BJP’s embarrassment increases Shuvendu Adhikari, this time Howrah district secretary resigned!

Arriving in the assembly on the same day, Dilip Ghosh first stood in front of the house of late minister Subrata Mukherjee. After talking there for a while, he went to Firhad Hakim’s house. After a brief chat with the grassroots leaders, the BJP all-India president went to the house of state law minister Malay Ghatak. He also spent some time there. However, talks were also held with BJP MLAs present in the assembly, including state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari.

Read more: Narakguljar, just quarreling and asking for money in BJP! Explosive gerua candidate in grassroots mouthpiece

However, according to a section of the state BJP, on the day when the BJP legislators are chanting slogans against the state government, they may go to the houses of the state ministers and ask questions to the legislators who have told the story of Dilip Ghosh. However, Dilip Ghosh has sharply criticized Mamata Banerjee’s government on various issues including rations at the door.