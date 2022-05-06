Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh took the government by the hand again on summer vacation, what did BJP all-India co-president say

“The atmosphere in North Bengal was the same as it was before the elections. There has been a lot of violence in South Bengal. The people of North Bengal have voted against it before. We want overall development of the whole of Bengal. Those who do not understand the development model are separatists.” This was stated by BJP All India Co-President Dilip Ghosh at Ecopark on Friday He did not stop firing at the Trinamool Congress

Read more: The choice is the party office, this office may be in the future, according to the speculative party leader

However, he has ruled out the possibility of Home Minister Amit Shah going to Saurabh’s house In his words, “We have no idea if he will go personally. He will go to know what the society needs, it is the tradition of the party to talk to eminent people.”

Read more: Anubrat Mandal absent from party meeting due to illness

Dilip Ghosh thinks that there is still an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the party workers. “The propaganda that the BJP is over is not correct, the workers also understand.” 6 of the President with comments

Dilip Ghosh has taken the government by storm even with the long summer vacation at school. “Everything this government does is the other way around,” he said. The government has no patience. Who said leave. Not giving holidays in private schools. The problem is they need to be more. Ordinary people want the school to be open. Student-teacher relationships, the environment is ruined. The school has no teachers, so the school has been closed. This is the problem of Mamata Banerjee. It can’t go on like this. The education system will rise. Teachers are being used in politics, also in electioneering. He is not able to run the education system. He is not allowing those who are driving to drive. He wants everyone in Bengal to be uneducated. Those who can afford it teach their children in private schools. “

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: May 06, 2022, 10:48 IST

Tags: BJP Dilip Ghosh, Eco Park