Dilip Ghosh: Explosive tweet as soon as Rajiv leaves Dilip Ghosh, who is the ‘broker’? Kunal’s name is Shuvendu!

#Kolkata: Finally, Rajib Banerjee returned home. After leaving the party in Delhi and joining the BJP, Rajib Banerjee returned to the grassroots in Tripura. After attending Abhishek Banerjee’s meeting in Agartala, Rajib also targeted BJP and apologized to Mamata Banerjee. His return has already caused a stir in the anti-regime camp. BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh, however, said of Rajiv’s grassroots ‘homecoming’: “It was known that Rajiv Banerjee would not be in the BJP. It was just a matter of time. The No Entry Board took the entry as soon as it went up. ” However, the speculation has started around a tweet made by Dilip Ghosh.

After Rajiv Banerjee’s change of party, Dilip Ghosh wrote on Twitter, “Many brokers joined our party before the election. Some are gone, some are now. They are harassing. I will exclude everyone. They don’t want the BJP to be strong. ” And after Dilip Ghosh’s tweet, there was an uproar in state politics. Many people question, for what purpose did Dilip tweet this? Who do you mean by broker?

The BJP, which dreamed of 200 seats, is stuck in 6 seats in Bengal. Since then, the team has been disintegrating in the Gerua camp. The change of party that started with Mukul Roy is increasing. At present, the number of BJP MLAs has stopped at 80. There will be more disintegration in the BJP, said the Trinamool leaders. Meanwhile, Rajiv Banerjee’s return to the grassroots has created new speculations. Rajiv was recently invited as a member of the BJP’s National Working Committee. Earlier, Mukul Roy was also the BJP’s all-India co-president. In other words, the BJP is not able to prevent a split in the party even with the post. In this situation, the political circles think that Dilip Ghosh’s tweet is very significant.

Trinamool, however, brought up the name of Shuvendu Adhikari in the wake of Mukul Roy’s tweet. Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “In fact, Dilip Ghosh wrote this article for the sake of Shuvendu Adhikari. No one else can stay in BJP because of Shuvendu. Dilip Babura is also unable to remove Shuvendu. That’s why he wrote his thoughts in the tweet. “