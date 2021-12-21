Dilip Ghosh: Failure of the party or terrorism? Dilip Ghosh opened his mouth with the defeated BJP in Kolkata!

#NewDelhi: The result of the Kolkata city election was what it was supposed to be. The speaker was former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. His first reaction after the results were announced was, “They (Trinamool) want to make it anti-zero. A by-election was held a few days ago and they (Trinamool) got 80-90 percent of the vote. Those who are not voters. There is no voter card. “

He added, “An atmosphere of panic has been created all around. The clothes of our five-time councilor Minadevi Purohit have been torn.” Was this huge victory of the grassroots desired? Dilip Ghosh replied, “There is no election environment so the opposition voters did not go out to vote. As a result, what has happened.”

Read more: Are you the mayor again? Firhad Hakim opened his mouth in the middle of the green storm in Kolkata! Top speculation

On the other hand, Pradeep Bhattacharya, a veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, said, “Hopefully, the vote share of Congress and Left has increased.” Left-Congress alliance would have been a good result? In the words of the senior Congress leader, “We did not fight together to understand our own power. We have to calculate the outcome of the next day’s position. The rise of the BJP was temporary.” Strongly condemning the beating of a Congress candidate in Kolkata, he said, “I have never seen a candidate being killed naked in my 50 years.”

Read more: Non-partisan Tanima’s rate in Subrata Mukherjee’s ‘name’, Trinamool’s good looks again

After the announcement of the results, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said, “They said this time two hundred and fifty. They did not match. This time too they bragged a lot. Everything is in the dust. The BJP got less votes than that. ” On the other hand, Dola further told Vijayach about the protests and demonstrations of the opposition camp on the same day, “We will continue the agitation till Union Home Minister Ajay Miteni resigns in Lakhimpur case.”