Dilip Ghosh has to apologize to the Governor, Trinamool! Dhankharo also expressed concern – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh will have to publicly apologize for the derogatory remarks made to the Chief Minister. The Trinamool delegation made the demand after meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the same day. Led by Bratya Basu, the delegation consisted of a total of eight grassroots leaders, including MPs and MLAs.

Trinamool 7 had approached the governor a few days ago In the afternoon, Bratya Basu, Kakli Ghosh Dastidar, Kunal Ghosh, Tapas Roy, Sajda Ahmed, Shashi Panja, Mala Roy and Nayana Bandyopadhyay visited Raj Bhavan again. They held a meeting with the governor for more than an hour

Leaving the meeting, Kunal Ghosh claimed, “We have come here to show the confidence that the grassroots have in the governorship. The governor has to prove that he is not the spokesperson of the BJP He is the governor of all The Governor’s views on the vulgar remarks made by Dilip Ghosh to the Chief Minister should be made public. Dilip Ghosh has also spoken about mother Durga in the past. Dilip Ghosh has to apologize publicly. As the governor, he can express his opinion. We talked. ‘

In the past, Trinamool has repeatedly mocked the governor as the BJP’s spokesperson On the same day, Kunal Ghosh said, “We want to establish a governor neither for the BJP nor for the Trinamool. We also talked about multiple issues today. Let’s see what action the governor takes. He is the patron of BJP We have come to the governorship. ‘

The governor also tweeted after meeting the grassroots leaders In that tweet, the governor again claimed that he would consider the insulting remarks made against the Chief Minister. In the same post, the governor said he had raised concerns with counter-grassroots leaders about constitutional violations in the state, deprivation of human rights and working in harmony with the public interest.

