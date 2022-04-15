Dilip Ghosh: Honest pot or dishonest pot, who did Dilip Ghosh target in holy Boishakh?

#Kolkata: He means attacking the ruling party. Even on the first day of the Bengali New Year, that trend did not happen otherwise. BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh attacked the Trinamool on multiple issues. Take a look at what he said …

Regarding Saugat Roy: Happy Bengali New Year to all. May the wisdom of Saugat Babu be wise, may he be courageous, may he have the courage to speak the truth. West Bengal is moving forward. In fact, many have closed their eyes. It is difficult to say which party you belong to. Those who have won should stand by their side and accept the truth.

In the context of Madan Mitra: who is honest, who is dishonest, who is grassroots, who knows what they are saying, those who are abusing the party are becoming spokespersons. There are more than one people who are in that situation, they can’t fix it. It is not possible for any of them to follow the party guidelines.

Regarding the protest around Dola Sen in Nandigram: Anger is appearing all over Bengal, people are protesting even before Behala. Many leaders are not afraid, some have taken refuge in hospitals, some have taken refuge elsewhere, as long as they live, people will have to answer.



Read more: Double play-off day final in Eden! Jamjamat Kolkata, are you planning?

In the context of New Year’s greetings: I would like to greet and congratulate everyone. Don’t go for two years, one year of political violence. We will change Bengali, we have to take responsibility for it.

Read more: Madan Mitra sang after the poem! Attacking the ‘blue mountain’, who is he?

Regarding the BJP delegation in Hanskhali: The state government is now trying to survive, trying to keep everyone away from the truth. We will work with ordinary people to give them courage and truth. Our team has gone to Hanskhali so that people don’t think there is no one, they need to know what happened there.

Regarding Skywalk in Kalighat: Trinamool leaders can no longer walk on the ground, they have to walk on Skywalk in front of the public.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 15, 2022, 09:27 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh, Poila Baisakh