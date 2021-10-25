Dilip Ghosh: How to reduce the price of petrol and diesel? Dilip Ghosh pointed out the way

# Shiliguri: Diesel, Petrol (Petrol Diesel Price Hike) is setting a record in terms of price every day. Already the price of petrol as well as diesel has crossed the century per liter. In this situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sharply attacked the central government over the increase in petroleum and gas prices during her visit to North Bengal. Targeting Narendra Modi from Siliguri, Mamata Banerjee said, “They are raising prices. No one is frowning at the rate at which prices are rising. This time we will have to cook again with coal. Be prepared for that.” This time, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh retaliated against Mamata.

On Monday, Dilip Ghosh’s argument against Mamata Banerjee’s allegation was, ‘Those who are taking more money on petrol and diesel are shouting more. The Center has said that if the states come under GST, then the price will be lower in the whole country, but this state also does not want to come under GST. So prices are rising. Come under GST, then the price will be lower.

In fact, the price of petrol in Kolkata on Sunday rose to a record 107 rupees 11 paise. In Kolkata, the price of diesel per liter was 99 rupees 43 paise. However, Diesel has already crossed the century mark in several districts of West Bengal. The general public has lost their temper due to natural causes. And the opposition is setting the tone against the center. Trinamool also took to the streets on Sunday to protest against petrol and diesel price hike. Before Mamata Banerjee’s visit to North Bengal, Trinamool activists led by Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh staged a protest on Sukia Street in Kolkata on Sunday. On the other hand, the Congress will also hold demonstrations in every district of the country from November 14 to protest the increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Chief Minister has also targeted the Center with the vaccine. Recently, the Modi government at the Center has celebrated the success of 100 crore vaccines across the country. However, some statisticians have calculated and shown that this claim of the Center is untrue. In all, 1 billion people in the country have not been vaccinated. In terms of the total population of the country, it is much less than 100 crores. Apart from attacking the Center on that account, he also alleged that West Bengal has been deprived of vaccines. In this context, Dilip Ghosh countered, “Mamata Banerjee does not have any information, she does not borrow any information. Many got double dose, many got single dose. It does not cost much intelligence, the information is available from Co-Win. But no information of this state government is available on the official website. How can he get the vaccine if he wants. Everyone has to pay. Similarly, West Bengal has also received the vaccine.