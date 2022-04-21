Dilip Ghosh: ‘I am sitting at home with pain in my mind’, explosive Dilip Ghosh! In what context did you say that?

#Kolkata: The state government’s international industrial conference 7 has started from Wednesday at the Bishwa Bangla Convention Center in New Town Earlier on Wednesday morning, BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh toured the land earmarked for the proposed Silicon Valley in Newtown. The BJP leader also took pictures of vacant lands in Silicon Valley He also took pictures of the huge hoardings with pictures of Mamata Banerjee He also taunted the state government about the industrial conference. In his address on Wednesday, the chief minister requested the governor to look into the matter so that the central agency does not bother the industrialists. In that context, Dilip Ghosh taunted Mamata Banerjee today.

In his words, “Mamata Banerjee has become an underwater journey of the industry while doing all these. He is not able to provide security to the industry. In the syndicate, Katmani is not allowing any industry to be developed. What was there is going up. Why power fertilizer plus in West Bengal? Because art is rising from Bengal. No power plant has been built here for eight to ten years. There is no industry for which electricity is being saved. He says he will sell electricity this time. If all the industrialists who have come here wake up in the morning and see the bombings on TV, will they do art here? He does not want any international industrialist to come here. Because there are no international direct flights here. There is no art here. So no one comes here directly. In fact, he doesn’t want it to be an industry here. “

No matter how much you mock the Trinamool and the state government, Dilip Ghosh, even in his own party, there is no end to the controversy now. Is there a lack of courageous leadership in the team? Dilip’s clear answer was, “We stood up against the kind of torture that was going on. People began to believe us. I went out on the street myself. People stood behind. People were blessed. Now people do not have that confidence. The people of the state want us to go down to the ground and protest. If we can’t play that role, why do people keep us as opponents? Many things are lacking. There is a lack of planning. There is a lack of morale. The staff is looking for. No one left the party. Those who have made the party stand till 2019 are sitting at home with pain in their minds. They would spend hours after hours partying. They have no work now. Sukanta Majumdar is not alone. There are many. What will happen if qualified people are left out? ”

Dilip Ghosh also sneered at Tathagata’s tweet. In his words, “Those who got jobs on the feet of people, who turned the BJP party office into a bar, did nothing but revel in life, who took all the benefits from the CPM and the Trinamool, their aim was to ensure that the BJP never gets more than 4 per cent votes.” Who listens to all the idiots? Age fault. When it is 72, the head does not work.

