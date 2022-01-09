Dilip Ghosh: ‘I said before …’ Although he is optimistic about BJP’s success, Dilip Ghosh insists on caution

#Kolkata: BJP all-India co-president Dilio Ghosh paid a morning visit to Newtown Ecopark on Sunday as usual. There he responds to the media on a daily basis. Not so today.

The state election commission has said that the procession will be stopped during the election campaign in Corona. In this context, Dilip Ghosh said:

If the commission says so, then it should be stopped. We have already said that there is no environment for voting. Political violence on the one hand and Corona’s fear on the other. How to succeed, the situation is not favorable. At least twenty thousand infections a day. Elections are being held especially in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the most affected areas. The situation is similar in other metros. So we said the election has not been held for two years, if there is a problem to postpone a month or two?

We do not see the initiative of the administration. Closing schools, shutting down local trains is not work. Crowds like book fairs to sell books on College Street, nothing off anywhere. But a restriction should be made.