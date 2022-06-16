Menu
Search
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Dilip Ghosh: ‘If he becomes president, terrorism will increase in the country’, who did Dilip Ghosh target? Noisy noise

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh scoffed at the opposition over the presidential election. Arriving at the Ecopark in the morning, he said, “Sharad Power had contacts with terrorists. If there is such a president, terrorism will increase in the country. No one wants to be a chicken. At the age of Sharad Pawar, he is not agreeing. Didi thinks that if everyone tells her once, she will agree. But no one is saying his name. ” 16 parties joined the meeting, but Dilip Ghosh questioned their existence. He also quipped that the Chief Minister’s desire to be an All India Leader is long overdue.

“People are losing confidence in the CBI,” Dilip Ghosh said in response to the allegations. The people have the same confidence in the CBI investigation. “Dilip also sneered at the unity of the opposition.” There was a huge rally before the 19th election. Many leaders came. Where are they all? They have no loyal leader. “

Read more: Is the July 21 rally returning to Dharmatala? Tomorrow’s preparatory meeting is for the grassroots

A grassroots delegation from the center. In this context, Dilip Ghosh’s sarcasm, “Come and have tea. Everyday trouble in the state. SSC, Tate’s dharna is going on. We are moving. He has gone to Delhi to escape from this. “Regarding the appointment of BJP observers in 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, Dilip Ghosh said,” The party has started preparations for the 24th general elections. Good results are required. That’s why experienced leaders, ministers are used. “

Read more: Heavy rain, orange warning issued! There is a risk of severe disaster in the districts of North Bengal

Trinamool MLA Shawkat Mollah’s allegation that CBI is in fact a conspiracy of BJP. In this context, Dilip’s sarcasm countered, “Where all the tainted people are grassroots. They are running the government. Then you have to think about where the party is. “

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Bengal BJP, Dilip Ghosh



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleDharmatalatei return to the rally on July 21? Tomorrow’s preparatory meeting of Trinamool – News18 Bangla
Next articleLatest Forecast for heavy rain when to hit all over Bengal | Will the heat increase next week? Do not match the relief of rain? The weather in Bengal is going to be Heavy rain throughout the week! Rain will shake South Bengal? Latest weather updates for Kolkata and other states – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BJP: Written apology, suspension of seven BJP MLAs withdrawn!

admin -
#Kolkata: The suspension of five BJP MLAs, including...

Moj successfully hosts the first ‘Moj DayOut’ for its creators in Kolkata

admin -
 Moj, India’s number one short-video platform, recently hosted its...

Durex led The Birds and Bees Talk embarks on year three of its journey with the launch of India’s first music album on growing...

admin -
The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) programme led by...

Congress Protest || The movement against the Center continues, today the Raj Bhavan campaign of the Congress

admin -
#Kolkata: The Congress is on the path...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL