#Kolkata: His habit is to go for a morning walk in Echo Park every morning. Kolkata was hit by a landslide on Saturday. And on Sunday morning, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh slammed the Trinamool on multiple issues. From reducing petrol and diesel prices to Arjun Singh, Dilip’s response to various incidents has caused quite a stir. Let’s see what Dilip Ghosh said …



Petrol Diesel Price Kamal Kendra:

The state will agitate and criticize. Other states are reducing, the whole country is reducing. They are singing old songs. If the center gives money, you will reduce it. Poddari is going to the next Dhane. There is no industry, only goods from other states are being sold in the state and getting GST. The family is running on the money of the center.



DA case:

There is no money in the store, how can you get DA? So again Stay is doing the Supreme Court. The poor people would have benefited if they had given the money for the case.



Perth Chatterjee in SSC debate:

Perth Chatterjee should resign on moral grounds. But they do not borrow. Ordinary people’s money is being spent.



CBI FIR also in Group C:

Job test means crores of rupees have been corrupted. People are forced to go to court. I hope there will be an investigation soon, I will come and people will get justice.

Arjun Singh did not get importance in the team?

Speculation has been going on for a long time, only he can tell. Who is the leader today? We cannot make the Chief Minister. Because we don’t have that number, otherwise it would have been done. Old party workers have also been deprived, but they have been given due respect. Their responsibility now is to give the party the dignity it deserves.



BJP meeting

That booth could not be won, MLAs, MPs will try to empower themselves with responsibility. I am also on the committee. On the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the Modi government, various programs will be held for 15 days from the 30th.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 22, 2022, 09:08 IST

Tags: Arjun singh, Bengal BJP, Dilip Ghosh