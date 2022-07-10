Dilip Ghosh: ‘Let the grassroots people not ride the Sealdah Metro, then …’, Dilip Ghosh conditioned! What is the reason?

#Kolkata: Sealdah metro station is going to be launched. And at the end of this long wait, controversy has arisen. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited to this important inaugural function. Although the project saw the light of day while Mamata was the railway minister. For natural reasons, the Trinamool has set the tone for this ‘disrespect’ of the central government. This time BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh retaliated against the Trinamool.

Sealdah Metro inauguration Monday. With this, the Trinamool says, it is being inaugurated when the Chief Minister is going out. He was not invited. In that context, Dilip Ghosh said, “The central government is giving money, making it, they will inaugurate it, she (Mamata) needs the money of the center. Take it, the rest is no courtesy. There are so many ceremonies of the state government here. There is an administrative meeting, one day he gave us a letter by mistake, you come? We are elected representatives, ordinary people have seen us. We need participation and feedback in the development here. There are rights. But the grassroots never calls. The party has made the administrative meeting a meeting. Why not call there? We are elected representatives. That is why it is right to use them in the same way. The central government has decided. I’m telling you never to call. “

Read more: Prepared depression, the weather in Bengal is changing drastically! Big warning about rain

Trinamool has said about Sealdah Metro that BJP is not for the people, but for themselves and the party. And Sealdah Metro was proposed by Mamata Banerjee and people know everything. In this context, Dilip Ghosh said, “He made the proposal. As Vanu used to do, I will build a Dharamshala here. Mamata Banerjee laid thousands of stones to be the railway minister, to give her name. Couldn’t do anything. Now the BJP is doing it. If he thinks so, then grassroots people should not get on this metro. I am saying that if you have such dignity, don’t take things from the center, then don’t climb there, then I will say father’s son.

Read more: Suddenly a loud noise at the chariot fair, the gas cylinder of the balloon burst! Daspur was covered in blood

Dilip Ghosh also attacked the grassroots on the issue of recovering firearms from a college in Gopalnagar, North 24 Parganas. “Now you will find firearms everywhere in West Bengal, just like you will find vegetables everywhere along the road,” he said. So your money will be delivered to the people there. Then do whatever you want, whoever he is killing. Shooting is going on everywhere. Today when the grassroots people are dying, screaming, when the BJP people are dying, there was no problem. Ordinary people were dying, there was no problem, today the grassroots leaders are dying by fighting themselves. Because everyone is anti-social. Then the grassroots thought that Didimani once said save the weapon. He showed me some old broken weapons that the police had kept. Where the real weapons are being made, those who have them, no one is touching them. It has been caught more than once that before the arms factories were run in these places like Munger, their artisans are very expert, like they will make tools. Now that they have entered West Bengal, the police here will not touch them. Weapons are also going from here to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Bangladesh.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 10, 2022, 09:57 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh, Mamata Banerjee, Sealdah Metro