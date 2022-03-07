Dilip Ghosh | Madhyamik 2022: BJP Leader slams West Bengal Govt on Internet service blocking issue during exams

#Kolkata: Secondary examination starts from today. The test will start at 11.45 am and will continue till 3 pm. The medium has been instructed to shut down internet services in various sensitive areas of the state from Monday during the test to prevent counterfeiting. The state (Madhyamik 2022) has issued an advance notice on Sunday that the net service will be closed in various district-based blocks.

The administration is active in controlling questioning by placing jammers around the test centers. Because last time during the secondary exam, most of the days before the start of the exam, the question was leaked on WhatsApp. Massive tokatuki incidents also occur. The Board of Secondary Education is very careful to prevent that. However, BJP all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh (Madhyamik) fired at the state government on Monday morning over the decision to shut down the internet.

He (Dilip Ghosh | Madhyamik) came to Newtown on a morning walk that day and said, This will disrupt the daily life of ordinary people. Many emergency services will also be disrupted. ” This is not the end, one step further, Dilip Ghosh said, “Where there is a problem, there is a need to solve the problem. Some areas have been identified, where the question papers are leaked. I think the question papers are leaked from the department. If the department is not under control. “Everything is available there with money. Government offices are rife with corruption. So where the question paper (Madhyamik 2022) is being leaked, it is not wise to hurt the common man without taking action.”

By the way, the areas adjacent to Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling test centers (Madhyamik 2022) have already been identified as sensitive. According to the notification, internet service will be closed at certain times in all these areas on Mondays and other test days.

