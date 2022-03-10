Dilip Ghosh: ‘Mamta is responsible for Akhilesh’s loss!’ How? Dilip Ghosh explained ‘shop closure’

#Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh made a mockery of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Uttar Pradesh elections at a workers’ conference at the Ghatal Organizing Party office in West Midnapore district. He said, “Didimani went to the polls in Uttar Pradesh and told the story of Unnao, Hathras and the BJP is leading in those two places with huge votes.”

After that Dilip Ghosh’s sarcasm, “Didimani went from here and closed Akhilesh’s shop saying it was Hindi. For the first time in Punjab, we have contested a single election. People have voted, we will get a few seats. The way Congress has ruled there for so long, Congress has been doing family politics for ever. The key issues in Punjab, including repeated reshuffles, have not been resolved.

Dilip added, “The way people have experimented in Delhi, once they gave you a chance, they also gave you Punjab. I think the traditional politics and familism of the Congress is slowly coming to an end. The Congress has given birth to all this corruption and separatism in India.

Read more: BJP has big responsibility for Pamela’s involvement in drug case! What Dilip Ghosh said …

Regarding the Goa elections, he said, “If someone flies in the air and spends money, hiring people and thinking that the party will stand, it is not possible. In Tripura, we have seen that the leaders of money have taken everything from here and tried, but to no avail. In Goa, the Trinamool’s ally party is leading in four or five seats, but the Trinamool is not ahead.

Besides, he said about Jayaprakash Majumdar’s joining the grassroots, “It is his personal matter. When he came to our team, we gave him respect, place and position according to his merits. Now he is gone. He didn’t do it the way our team treated him with respect. “

Read more: Let the whole Congress join the Trinamool Congress

In Khargpur, on the other hand, BJP MLA Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay may join the grassroots for the post of chairman, said Dilip Babu. The one who is rumored should be asked the question. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 10, 2022, 13:36 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh, Mamata Banerjee