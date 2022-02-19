Dilip Ghosh – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Kunal Ghosh is advised to wake up in the morning. BJP leader, MP Dilip Ghosh suggested. Dilip Ghosh has a habit of waking up every morning For several years, Dilip Ghosh woke up in the morning and came out of his Newtown home to Echo Park to exercise. But not just Echo Park, wherever he goes for election campaigns or party functions, the newly-elected former state president of the BJP gets up in the morning to exercise. This time Dilip Ghosh requested Kunal Ghosh to do this practice

But why this discussion suddenly came? According to sources, Dilip-Kunal 7 was recently seen face to face at a private event Incumbent BJP state president Sukant Majumder was also present on the occasion. The two warring political parties face each other. That is where the issues outside politics came up in the discussion. The rest of the guests who were invited to the event said that Dilip Ghosh had spoken against the Trinamool in front of the media from dawn. Kunal Ghosh said the opposite in various media or at the press conference. In this private chat, Kunal Ghosh asks Dilip Ghosh, why do you get up so early in the morning? Dilip laughed when he heard Kunal’s question. Then Dilip’s suggestion to Kunal, “Get up in the morning and exercise. You will see that the body and mind will be better.

According to sources, Kunal, who is in Kolkata, was also asked to come to Eco Park in the morning to exercise. However, BJP state president Sukant Majumder met Kunal Ghosh for the first time at a private event on that day. Incidentally, Kunal Ghosh has mentioned Sukant Majumdar as the trainee president more than once while giving feedback in political meetings or in the media. Sukanta Majumder also launched a counter-political attack. However, it is known that there was a pure chat on that occasion.

Even during the cake-cutting ceremony, Kunal-Sukant led senior Dilip Da. However, after playing ‘Pahele Up, Pahele Up’ for a while, Kunal finally cut the cake. Dilip-Sukanta was standing beside him smiling at that time. That picture has already gone viral through the net. Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh has admitted to meeting. He said, “I was invited to the same event. Time has changed. There is no politics involved with this. There has been pure domestic chat. These are a kind of courtesy. ”

