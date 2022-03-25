Dilip Ghosh on Bagtui Murder Case || At the height of the central investigation, the anti-regime Tarja, Dilip Ghosh again took the state to task

#Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the Bugtui case in Rampurhat following a Calcutta High Court verdict. The court feels that the case needs to be handed over to the CBI considering the detailed observation and situation of the incident at Bogtui village in Rampurhat. That is what Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava said. The court’s ruling was welcomed by the Left Front, the Congress and the BJP. The Trinamool Congress has also accepted the court’s order. However, they also warned of protests if proper investigation is not carried out.

However, after this verdict, turbulent state politics. Even after accepting the court’s verdict, while the ruling Trinamool Congress is hinting at a bigger conspiracy in its comments, it is only then that former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh again mocked the state administration over the CBI issue. Questioning the administration, Dilip Ghosh tweeted, “The SIT was set up on behalf of the state to investigate the post-vote terrorism case in the state from the Narda-Sarada case, but to date no case has been settled properly.”

Read more: Will the state go to the Supreme Court in Bogtui case? The big decision of the two plaintiffs in advance! What he did …

Dilip also sneered at the arrest of Trinamool Bloc president Anarul in the Bogtui case, saying, “Police have to wait for the Chief Minister’s order to arrest the main accused.” This proves that the ruling Trinamool Congress directly uses the police administration. And then the anti-regime wave started. However, the Trinamool is reluctant to heed the BJP’s allegations. In response to Dilip Ghosh’s remarks, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal said, “The state government has taken appropriate action. The seat has been formed. Arrests are ongoing. The CBI has directed the High Court to investigate the situation. We will not oppose the court’s verdict. We will cooperate.” No cases like theft, Nandigram genocide, Hathras, Unnao, Lakhimpur, Assam genocide have been settled. “

Sourajyoti Banerjee

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: March 25, 2022, 22:18 IST

Tags: BJP Dilip Ghosh