Dilip Ghosh on Mamata Banerjees Goa Visit: ‘TMC leaders are going to force others to have tea at their homes’, why such a complaint Dilip Ghosh?

#Kolkata: From North Bengal to Goa via Hyderabad. The first visit of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Goa has also caused a stir in national politics. The Trinamool leader is going to set foot in Goa today by arranging a three-day crowded program. And a large section of the political establishment is sure that the Chief Minister of Bengal is going to give some surprises in the next three days. However, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh refused to give special importance to the Trinamool leader’s visit. He slammed the Chief Minister’s visit to Goa.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s visit to Goa, Dilip Ghosh said, “The Trinamool is campaigning in such a way that if Mamata Banerjee steps foot in Goa, there will be an earthquake.” In fact, as thousands of people go to Goa, the Chief Minister is going to visit Goa as well. ‘ The grassroots will not get a single seat.

Incidentally, the Trinamool has started influencing the people of Goa. They have also started an election campaign called ‘Goenchi Navi Sakal’. However, Dilip Ghosh is complaining from the state, “Trinamool leaders are misleading the people there, forcing them to go to other people’s houses and have tea.” Ordinary people can no longer drive them away! However, the people of Goa know all about the violence in Bengal. The people of Goa will answer him. If the head is not bad, no one goes to the grassroots.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Sukant Majumder also sneered at the chief minister’s visit to Goa. He said, “Go to Goa and bring political education to the Chief Minister of our state. He will be able to learn how to deal with the opposition there. ” Meet them and make employment for them in Bengal, Chief Minister. ”However, Trinamool MP Saugat Roy said,“ The words of the BJP leaders in this state are of no importance. And we will decide the program of our party, who is the BJP to say there?