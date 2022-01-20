Dilip Ghosh: ‘People don’t even drink tea there …’, who did Dilip Ghosh taunt?

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Uttar Pradesh was mocked by BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh. On this day, he said, “Before Mamata Banerjee became the face of West Bengal, she wanted to be the leader of the country herself. There is no one to give him a cup of tea there. “However, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh scolded Dilip Ghosh. Seven-time MP leader. In the last assembly elections, the BJP alone has been wiped out.

The forthcoming meeting between Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee has also taken on a different dimension in national politics. Even today, BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh said in that context, “Such a meeting has taken place before. Akhilesh Yadav and many others came in 2019. But who helped whom! All the seats have been reduced, many have no representatives in the Lok Sabha now. All these dramas are before the election. Attempts are being made to confuse the general electorate that I will do this, I will do that. “

Dilip’s addition, ” Mamata Banerjee has visited Lucknow and Patna before. Nothing was affected. There is nothing to say about his party, what will help the rest? What is the impact of grassroots in Uttar Pradesh? In fact, Akhilesh Yadav has realized that defeat is certain. So trying to crowd with new people. The people there have seen Yogi. Everyone will vote after seeing everything. “

Counter Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh sneered, “Dilip Babu is now saying that Mamata Banerjee has become the face of West Bengal.” These are words of political frustration. Dilip Babu does not have to give the certificate that Mamata Banerjee is an all-India leader.