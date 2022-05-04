Dilip Ghosh: Putting Sukant next to him, Dilip wanted a ‘guardian’ for the team! Noisy BJP

#Kolkata: The state wants a senior functionary for the BJP who will ‘handle’ the state BJP. Dilip Ghosh, the party’s all-India co-president, has made such a demand to BJP’s all-India president JP Naddar. Kailash Vijayavargiya was also a senior activist. He is still the central observer of the state BJP. Nevertheless, why did Dilip want a new senior executive? So did Dilip Ghosh tell Kailash about his dislike in a roundabout way?

Everyone knows about Dilip’s sour-sweet relationship with Kailash Vijayavargi, the central observer in the state BJP. This has been practiced extensively during the time of Kailash. Other parties, especially those who have broken away from the grassroots and joined Deda’s BJP, have come out with differences like Kailash with Dilip Shibir on various issues including candidate selection. Many complained that Dilip Shibir had implicit support for those who were vocal in demanding the return of Kailash after the Ekushey election disaster. However, neither Dilip Ghosh nor his close associates have openly acknowledged this.

Meanwhile, according to observers, Mukul Roy’s return from the BJP to the grassroots is a big set back for Kailash. He is not even trying to overcome that push. He has no special affinity with Sukant Majumder and Amitabh Chakraborty, the ruling party in the state BJP. As a result, Kailash is a bit indifferent about returning to the state BJP. However, with the 23rd Panchayat vote and the 24th Lok Sabha elections in mind, the state BJP needs to start preparations now. In that case, the state needs a long-term plan for the party’s electoral strategy and program. And the center has to appoint an experienced central leader as an observer in this state. According to people close to Dilip, as soon as he got the chance, he decided to send a senior central leader to Nadda with the responsibility of running the state. In order to get Sukant by his side, Dilip sat next to him at the press conference and testified to the media.

Now, no one knows whether Dilip’s rice will get soaked in the end. Because, no matter what Dilip says, BJP now has 36% votes. They will be able to continue the team in the state. But the central leadership knows that the biggest crisis in the state BJP is unity. The party is divided into groups. Electoral success will not cut it. Again, it is not possible to bring success in elections without working in a united manner. And here is the big difference.



According to the political circles, this group has quarrels among the grassroots, disunity is multiplied. However, there is a grassroots leader named Mamata Banerjee. What the BJP does not have. All the differences, the factionalism that can handle the team from the edge of the ditch to stand on the stage of victory. But neither the BJP nor any other opposition has that. However, Shuvendu Adhikari is now the biggest icon of the BJP after Mamata was ousted in Nandigram. However, the central leadership is well aware of the coldness that exists between Shuvendu and Dilip just like the Dilip-Mukul relationship. As a result, the three faces of the state BJP need a senior leader to bring Sukant, Shuvendu and Dilip together. Many feel that it is too late to fill the vacancy for central observer because it is not easy to get a political figure of that size. However, before Amit Shah’s visit to the state, Dilip gave his message to the All India President. According to political circles, Dilip Ghosh rolled the ball just in time. Now let’s see where it goes.

