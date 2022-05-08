Dilip Ghosh: Sourav-Amit meeting was pre-arranged! Dilip Ghosh’s remarks caused a stir again

#Kolkata: Amit Shah visited the house of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Ahead of the royal banquet visit, BJP all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh’s remarks sparked speculation that the Union Home Minister was going to Saurabh’s house at all. When asked about the possibility of Amit Shah going to Sourav’s house, he said, “We don’t have any news. If he (Amit Shah) goes, he will go personally. He will go to know what the society needs, talking to eminent people, these are known. This is the tradition of our team. ” However, Amit Shah went to Sourav’s house and had dinner. And this time Dilip Ghosh responded with it again.

What did he say? Regarding Amit Shah’s visit to Sourav’s house, he said, “Sourav Ganguly is not a politician. And the Home Minister of the country can go anywhere. The controversy is over, but Amit Shah’s departure was pre-arranged. ‘ There were also rumors that Saurabh had been approached by the BJP inside. However, at that time, Maharaj gave more priority to managing the administrative responsibilities of cricket than active politics. He has distanced himself from politics. But whether it is the BJP government at the center or the Trinamool government in the state, the former India captain has good relations with the two governments. A few days ago, he went to Navanne for an IPL match in Eden and had a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This time, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and top leader of Padma Shibir, went to the BCCI President’s house for dinner after visiting the state.

Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh also scoffed at the arrest warrant issued against Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. “A warrant has been issued for not cooperating with the ED’s investigation,” he said. What’s so significant about a goat’s head? “

Dilip pays homage to all mothers on Mother’s Day. He said, “I respect all mothers. Mothers are not respected in West Bengal. There is no security for women. “

–Sahnik Ghosh

