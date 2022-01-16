Dilip Ghosh: ‘The setting was clear’, in what context did Dilip Ghosh say that?

#Kolkata: Elections for four municipalities in the state have been postponed. A letter has been sent to the State Election Commission by the state government to postpone it. The letter also stated that there was no objection to postponing the vote. BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh fired a cannon at this incident. The former state BJP president did not stop mocking the state government on the issue during his morning visit to Eco Park on Sunday.

“Everybody knows that there is no voting environment now,” he said. We also wanted the vote to go backwards. Why the government did not vote for two or three years. The setting that the commission and the government made is clear. If there was a vote now, how many people would not be able to go to the polls. So we wanted the vote to be postponed in this situation. “

Dilip Ghosh had earlier said that the ruling party was creating grassroots obstacles in the BJP’s campaign. Raising the issue even today, he said, Saltlake, in my name, is filing a complaint in Rajarhat. We are rivals against the ruling party. The ruling party thinks they are alone. Guy is trying hard to win everything. That’s why they are coming up with different ideas. “

Dilip Babu had given his reaction on Saturday regarding the postponement of the state polls. He said, “Eat water, but eat in turbid. We all know who eats muddy water. People are not worried about the government, politics and elections now. Today the election has been forced back after being slapped by the court. West Bengal is now ahead in coronavirus. But now the government is thinking only of seizing power. So the Election Commission is running with a gun on its shoulder. The court understood the situation. That is why such a verdict has been given. “

The third wave of corona has hit the country and the state. In this situation, a public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court to postpone the municipal elections. The Calcutta High Court had asked the Election Commission to look into whether the polls could be postponed for four to six weeks. It was also asked to report within 48 hours. January 22 was the polling day in four municipalities — Asansol, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar and Siliguri. But it backfired. For now, it has been decided that the vote of those four municipal corporations will be held on 12 February.