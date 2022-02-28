Dilip Ghosh: ‘There is no other way’, why did Dilip Ghosh say that! Bindhalenai or who?

#Kolkata: BJP All India Co-President Dilip Ghosh on a morning visit to Newtown Ecopark. He opened his mouth on various issues like every day. Dilip Ghosh opened his mouth on various issues ranging from the 12-hour Bangla Bandh called by the BJP to the pre-poll violence.

Dilip Ghosh says about violence in 108 municipal elections ….

Many thought he had gone to court. The court directed the Election Commission to use the police properly. They also promised to hold peaceful elections. But by the end of the day, things were getting worse, the bombs were tear gas, the roads were closed, the police were beaten, the journalists were beaten, the opposition was beaten, so they blocked the road and burned the tires. As much as there may be violence, everything has happened. Overall, the assembly elections were peaceful, and there was widespread violence in the municipal elections. Timsi cannot win the election without violence, that’s for sure. They decided from the beginning that they would fight and loot the votes.

Today, the BJP is calling for a ban on Bengal. In this context, he said ……

There is no other way. Democracy does not exist in West Bengal. The police administration is working unilaterally. The court is also relying on them. Where people go for justice. The BJP does not morally support the ban. But there is no other road in West Bengal. So we have to walk on this road.

Opponents are on the way. That’s what he said …..

Everyone has been called by the party. This is not a ban on the party, the way people have been deprived of the right to democracy, they have been oppressed, the candidates have been beaten, the women candidates have not been spared either. The BJP, as the main opposition party, has called for a ban.

Strict instructions to take appropriate action against the ban. In this context, he said ……

All right, the government will do its job. This Mamata Banerjee has called for a ban 65-6 times. He popularized the politics of closure. Today he says the ban will not work. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the rally, but he refused. But he came to power by blocking the highway. Tata closed the highway to close the factory. Today you have become better.

