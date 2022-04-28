Dilip Ghosh: ‘There should be a limit to talk’, Rudramurti Dilip Ghosh! Who did you target?

#Kolkata: On Thursday, Dilip Ghosh, the BJP’s all-India vice-president and a BJP MP from Medinipur, paid a morning visit to Salt Lake Central Park and met reporters. Regarding the allegations made by BJP MP Arjun Singh against the Center over the jute industry, Dilip Ghosh said, “Jute should really improve. The interests of industrialists or workers should be protected. But why did he not sit with the central government? Arjun Singh has raised the issue, it should be resolved. There should be a tripartite meeting on this issue. “

Meanwhile, in the context of Mukul Roy’s hearing, he said, “There has been a case in the High Court, there has been a hearing in the Legislative Assembly, these are processes.” On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said, In that context, Dilip Ghosh said, “He will let West Bengal be Hanskhali, Rampurhat. Why go to Uttar Pradesh! There should be a limit to speaking. Women in the neighborhood are being raped, murdered, after which they speak in any face? If such an incident occurs in the Yogi kingdom, then the criminals are being brought out from under the ground. See how to run the administration. “

Without naming the issue of increase in prices of petroleum products, the Chief Minister said that the state would not levy tax on petrol and diesel for the next five years if the arrears of Tk 96,000 crore were given to the Center. In this context, Dilip Ghosh said, “First you give your employees pension, DA. Give jobs to those who are protesting in the streets, the future is ruined. The central government is giving more than it needs. Giving more to West Bengal. Rose sits with an empty ledger, does not fulfill any responsibility.

Dilip’s addition, ” the Chief Minister has unilaterally said that the state owes Tk 96,000 crore. How long will this story last? When it comes to corruption, talk about debt! These stories will not last long with this debt. The debt is increasing day by day, the central government pays more money for everything in West Bengal. You have no work of your own, you are eating at the center, you are not paying pension, you are not paying DA, now the payment will be stopped, fulfill that responsibility.

