Dilip Ghosh: ‘Trinamool leaders changed the plan’, Dilip Ghosh makes explosive allegations about Boubazar

#Kolkata: Metro cracked again as soon as work started. On Wednesday night, cracks were found in several houses in Durga Pituri Lane in Boubazar. The roof is falling off. The plaster on the wall is falling off. There are even cracks in the floor. Residents are leaving the house in fear. Cracks were also found in these houses in August 2019. Then of course all these residents were sent to the hotel. The crack was repaired. Again that crack has come back like that. Some new cracks have been seen. And for this whole issue, the BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh took the grassroots leaders to task.

What did Dilip Babu say? Regarding the incident in Boubazar on Wednesday night, he said, “Metro Rail is not responsible for this. The drawing of Metro Rail was changed by the grassroots leaders and turned around in Boubazar. It’s done in a hurry. There may be some defects, so it happens again and again. Now the people of Calcutta have to live in fear before entering the abyss. Very worrying. This grassroots government is not able to protect the lives of the people.

Read more: Firhad-Arup-Saini-Bratya got special responsibility in Trinamool, roster was made!

However, Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen fired back at Dilip Ghosh. He said in a sarcastic tone, “Dilip Ghosh should understand that the central government’s railway department runs the metro rail. If that metro rail plan can change the grassroots, then Dilip Babu should resign in shame. If the Trinamool can change the plan of the railways, then Dilip Babu should think about the fact that the Trinamool can also oust the BJP from India.

Read more: Boubazar is the name of terror, fear returned after two and a half years, and will he return home?

On this day, Dilip Ghosh joined the tea party with the party workers at Benachiti Bazaar in Durgaputra. He was accompanied by Laxman Ghorui, BJP MLA from Durgapur West and Abhijit Dutta, district BJP general secretary. Dilip Ghosh further said, “The Trinamool government is not able to control the state and for that it is working as it is. The Trinamool is dreaming of winning the Vine State with the illegal money of sand coal, that hope of the Trinamool will remain elusive. Didimani is talking about the increase in petrol price, and the price of potato is increasing in the state, again the price of petrol in this state is higher than other states. The grassroots have no answer.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 12, 2022, 10:22 IST

Tags: Bowbazar metro, Dilip Ghosh, Kolkata metro