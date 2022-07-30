Dilip Ghosh: Trinamool left Perth to save the party, explosive Dilip Ghosh on morning tour

#Kolkata: Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee launched an all-India attack on BJP on Saturday morning. On the Partha Chatterjee issue, he directly attacked the Trinamool and said that the Trinamool decided to drop Partha Chatterjee to save the party from sinking. Recently, former state minister and Trinamool General Secretary Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in the SSC recruitment scam. Within days of his arrest, Parth was removed from his ministerial post and Trinamool organizational post. And that’s why Dileep opened his mouth on the morning tour of Eco Park.

Read more: Kunal’s sarcasm in Arpita’s tears! ‘What is the conspiracy again!’ Parthar’s claim flew away!

He told reporters on Saturday that actually Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata did not want to take any decision. A rebellion has started within the Trinamool party, due to which Mamata was forced to take this decision. He did not want to take this decision, nor did he sign it. That is why it took seven days to decide to move Perth. Dilip indicated that the real secret lies behind taking so long to make a decision.

Read more: List by ‘highjump’? School Service Commission in trouble again! The High Court has ordered the release of new merit list for ninth-tenth

In addition, Dileep said today, Partha Chatterjee’s days of telling have come to an end. The days of intimidation, shock, bullying are over. Now people will say what to say, ED will say, the court will say the rest. It is to be noted that the ED has now kept Partha Chatterjee in their custody after being produced in the court. He is being interrogated there. It is heard that the ED will get time for questioning all day on Saturday, due to which Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee may be questioned continuously. In the meantime, Partha Chatterjee mentioned that he was the victim of a conspiracy while going for a health check-up on Friday, fueling speculation. That too has fueled fresh speculation.

Arpan Mandal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 30, 2022, 09:02 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh