March 2, 2022

Dilip Ghosh: What was expected, is no more! Why did Dilip Ghosh say that?

#Kolkata: West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022 has just ended. The results of that vote were announced on Wednesday. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections on February 26, but the protesters were outraged. From the BJP to the Congress and the Left, all have spoken out against the ruling party as well as the commission. Meanwhile, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh made it clear that he was not doing what he had hoped for before the polls.

On this day, Dilip Ghosh said, “There is hope. But what was to happen will not happen. Votes have been looted, demands for cancellation of elections have been raised. In such an environment of fear, what should have been, will not happen. The election of the state committee will be discussed on the 5th. There will also be discussions on the vote. ” As a result, it is needless to say that the dissenting opinion will also come up when the state committee is discussed.

After all, Dilip Ghosh said about Kanthi, “There will be a count, a board will be formed, after that there is no point in a case.” State elections always follow the word of the state government.


It is to be mentioned that in the election of 108 municipalities of the state on Sunday, pictures of intense violence were seen in different parts of Bengal. In many places, pictures of EVM vandalism and beatings of candidates have surfaced. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. After the election, the BJP called for a 12-hour bandh across the state on Monday. But there was no response to that ban. Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep summoned Dhankhar State Election Commissioner Sourav Das. After that the State Election Commission announced re-election in 2 centers.

