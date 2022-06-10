Dilip Ghosh: You have to hold your head, not your ears! Who did Dilip Ghosh target? Noisy noise

#Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh, the BJP’s all-India vice-president and a BJP MP from Medinipur, paid a morning visit to Newtown’s Ecopark on Friday morning. Speaking to reporters there, he said, “Such activities are on the rise in West Bengal. Roadblocks have been set ablaze in several places with CAAs. Train buses have been set ablaze. We have seen reckless dancing. No, that’s what happened here. I think it will increase gradually. The government should protect the law, it is the responsibility of the government. Everyone has the right to protest, but only by blocking the national highway. Mamata Banerjee has no power to do anything.

Meanwhile, bodyguards of Anubrat Mandal have been arrested by the CBI in connection with cattle smuggling. In this context, he said, “Everyone knows who is associated with them. But those heads, until they are arrested, will not solve this problem. That should be it. Then people can be a little bit reassured. “

Read more: Today’s high school results, first of all see the results on News18Bangla.com

Opposition groups called for the arrest of Tihar and sent him to jail in a planned statement from Delhi to divert attention from rising prices of petroleum products and lower interest rates. In this context, Dilip Ghosh said, “The government is taking all the responsibility in its own style. Look at Mamata Banerjee’s administration. This is a temporary thing, the kind of law and order is deteriorating here permanently, people are dying, women are being tortured, the kind of chaos that has started, Mamata Banerjee is being killed in front of her house, fix West Bengal first.

Read more: Clap in court, argue! Roddur Roy’s police custody, the judge said

The Chief Minister said, even if Bengal is divided with blood, I will not allow Bengal to be divided. In response to this question, Dilip Ghosh said, “Who formed an alliance with Banshi Badan, the leader of Kamatapuri movement, which party is he in now, who made an agreement with the group on GTA?” He claimed Gorkhaland Mamata Banerjee had made a deal with him. The BJP does not condone any separatist movement. No state is in favor of partition. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 10, 2022, 09:33 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Dilip Ghosh