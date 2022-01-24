Dilip Ghosh: ‘You hear that, answer me …’, Dilip Ghosh avoided the discomfort of the devastated BJP

#Kolkata: MP Shantanu Tagore had a picnic with the protesters inside the BJP. Whispers have already started about this. The Bengal BJP leadership is practically struggling to bring the rebels inside the party to its knees. For now, the state BJP has lashed out at BJP leaders Joy Prakash Majumder and Ritesh Tiwari for anti-party activities. Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s all-India co-president, said, “It is not a matter of controversy. The team wants to know about you, this is heard, answer. They will answer. It’s a team affair. “

Joy Prakash appeared at Satan Thakurbari as soon as the showcase was announced. He also informed MP Shantanu Tagore about the whole matter and concluded the discussion. Sources said that Shantanu Tagore has assured to be by Joy Prakash’s side in all situations. When the BJP is embroiled in factional strife, Dilip Babu is not letting the Trinamool mock. Dilip Ghosh’s sarcasm about Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Goa, “Abhishek is going to Goa. You can go. Went to Tripura, what happened? You can go here too, but there will be no profit. “

Read more: ‘Show compassion’, on what subject is Modi-Shah’s target Kalyan Banerjee?

Dilip Ghosh sneers at the Center-State conflict over the Netaji issue, “It is true that Narendra Modi made history. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. He said yesterday that INA or Netaji has created. He said the Netaji monument would sit in the state. A university will be built in his name. But Modi has shown it. The chief minister has only done politics with Netaji.

Read more: Mamata pays homage to Netaji by playing conch shells

Dilip Ghosh’s addition, ” Netaji Bhakti is a whole grassroots drama. Where the Prime Minister has done all the programs tomorrow at 8 am and the Chief Minister at 12 noon. All our party members went to the assembly to pay their respects to Netaji. There is no media coverage, so no one from the grassroots went there. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: January 24, 2022, 09:36 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Dilip Ghosh