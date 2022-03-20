Dilip Ghosh’s visit to Ecopark in the morning – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh (BJP Dilip Ghosh) appeared in Newtown Ecopark on Sunday morning at 7 am. BJP all-India vice-president and BJP MP Dilip Ghosh attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the security of Tilottama in front of journalists on the morning of her visit. He also expressed displeasure over the election violence in the state. Asked how safe the metropolis is in the aftermath of one shooting after another in the city, he said, “We are seeing a little more metropolis as the kind of violence, anti-social activities that have started in the districts, the state government has no control anywhere.” Dilip Ghosh mocked the role of the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) and said, “The Chief Minister is no longer in the state and is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister. So the people of the state have been handed over to the thugs here. Two councilors were killed on the same day, with miscreants roaming the streets in broad daylight. They are not being caught, even if they are caught, not a single person is being punished. ” He also remarked that the work of the police without punishing the miscreants is now only to stop the opposition.

On the other hand, in Asansol and Baliganj Center Loksabha Election 2022_ Baliganj Trinamool candidate Babul Supriyo in his campaign mocked Dilip Ghosh (BJP Dilip Ghosh). Barely wearing a hat, when are you going to wear a lungi? They change parties like changing clothes. They have lost morally, now they are ready to become ministers hand in hand. ” It is unthinkable that elections are taking place one after the other, we see the police busy catching the opposition by stopping the thieves. ”He alleged that the ruling party of West Bengal was trying to force the vote by force of arms.

Condemning the attack on Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar, Dilip Ghosh said, “Two days ago, our district president Kalyan Chaub was attacked. The Jagannath government was attacked yesterday. We see miscreants stepping on fire, firing guns. ” Complaining about the insecurity of the common man in the state, BJP all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that the state government does not lack security for ministers and MLAs. But the government’s role in protecting the common man is a silent spectator.

