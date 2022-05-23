#Kolkata: State BJP 7 played a big push again After Babul Supriya, this time Arjun Singh, an MP from Barrackpore, left the BJP and joined the Trinamool. The difference is that Arjun was at the grassroots, he returned there BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh thinks that Arjun’s change of party is more detrimental to politics than the BJP. At the same time, he regrets that those who were brought to the forefront in the party are now leaving the BJP.

Asked whether Arjun Singh’s defection was actually a thunder signal for the BJP in the state, Dilip Ghosh said, “The thunder signal is nothing. Many people came with different purposes Now you see that expectations are not being fulfilled When a party comes close to power, many people come Everyone wants to be in the balcony of power It is always difficult to be against power ‘

After changing parties, Arjun Singh first complained that BJP leaders do politics on Facebook On the other hand, Dilip Ghosh’s question was, “If I had done politics on Facebook, there would not have been so many cases against BJP leaders.” There have been many cases against Arjun Singh too There are cases against me in every court of West Bengal He surrendered because he could not bear the pressure of the administration. “

However, Dilip Ghosh has claimed that it is a matter of personal morality for Arjun Singh to resign as an MP like Babul Supriya. In this context, his remarks, “Morality in politics is slowly declining The loss of politics is more than the gain and loss of the party.

Talking about Arjun’s defection, Dilip Ghosh again brought to the fore the original-new conflict within the BJP. In a tone of regret, he said, “The workers who were behind the rapid expansion of the party in the state since 2019 have been forced to step back. Those who were brought to the front foot are leaving. ‘ However, without Arjun’s team, Dilip said in his own way, “Welcome, you are leaving.”

