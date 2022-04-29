Dilip scoffs at CM’s decision to ‘study ahead of summer vacation’ – News18

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced to bring summer vacation forward He announced on Wednesday that the state government school will have summer vacation from May 2 Dilip Ghosh questioned the decision of the state government His question mocking the Chief Minister, ‘Which school’s guardian came and demanded from the Chief Minister ?? Yet why school holidays? In fact, it is a conspiracy to give up education. ‘

The whole of South Bengal has been burning with intense heat for the last few days That is why the Chief Minister decided to bring summer vacation forward The Chief Minister took the final decision on the leave to discuss the situation in the education department

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh has claimed that there is no need to bring summer vacations in schools in North Bengal. The remarks were sharply criticized by Education Minister Bratya Basu On this day, while standing beside the party MLA, Dilip Ghosh remarked, ‘Mamata Banerjee does not consider North Bengal as part of Bengal. That is why such demands have been raised again and again.

The Chief Minister had demanded the arrears of the state to the Center The BJP leader also mocked that day Petrol and diesel prices are higher in West Bengal as the state government has not reduced VAT Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the state for this On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded that the central government settle the state’s arrears of Rs 96,000 crore and reduce taxes on petrol and diesel.

As expected, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh scoffed at the chief minister’s demand. On this day, while going for a morning walk in Echo Park, the BJP leader quipped, ‘Where did the calculation of Tk 96,000 crore come from? Tk 43,000 crore is being demanded for natural calamities including Amphan Mamata Banerjee is claiming the cost of the helicopter ride.

The BJP leader further quipped with the example of another state, ‘Will you feed the party people with government money and give that money to Delhi? Other states do not cry. Why claim that there is no money? Only Modiji’s money will explode and run the Delhi project in his own name. Don’t the people of Bengal understand? ‘

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 29, 2022, 08:51 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh, Mamata Banerjee, Summer Vacation